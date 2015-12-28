Wichita Falls Police Warn of Potential Water Department Scam

The Wichita Falls police department is warning residents of a potential water department telephone scam. Here is the statement from the WFPD:

It has been reported that someone is calling local business and residential properties from an "UNKNOWN" number posing as a water department employee. The caller is telling the victims that they are past due on their water bill and that their water will be shut off if immediate payment is not made. The caller is trying to force a credit card payment over the phone but also offering to accept wire payments via MoneyGram.

The City of Wichita Falls Water Department DOES NOT call and solicit payments nor do they accept payment over the phone without the customer using the official authorized 877 number.

If you believe that you have fallen victim to this scam, please contact the WFPD at 940-761-7792 to make a police report.