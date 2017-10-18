Wichita Falls Woman Arrested for Possession of Cocaine

A suspicious person complaint led to the arrest of a Wichita Falls woman last Saturday (10/14).

At around 8:49 p.m., officers with the WFPD were called to the 1200 block of Montgomery Street in reference to a complaint about a woman walking up and down the street. The person who called in the complaint said they believed the woman was possibly trying to break into something.

Officers located a woman who fit the description, identified as 31-year-old Ashley Nicole Mason, next to the playground at Southern Hills Elementary School.

After receiving verbal consent to search her bag, officers found a small blue clear baggie containing a crystal crack rock substance believed to be crack cocaine. A field test confirmed the substance was crack cocaine and weighed 25.66 grams.