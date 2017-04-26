Wichita Falls Woman Arrested for Pouring Gasoline on Boyfriend

A Wichita Falls man recently received the wakeup call from hell.

Yesterday, a man at the intersection of Lakefront and Cove flagged down WFPD patrol officers. The man told the officers that he was asleep in bed at his residence nearby when 38-year-old Tawana Brown doused him with gasoline.

He awoke to find her next to the bed holding a lighter and threatening to kill him. At that point, the victim fled the scene with Brown chasing after him with a crowbar.