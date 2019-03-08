Wichita Falls Woman Turning 104 Wants 104 Birthday Cards

I think we can make this happen.

We all saw the story that went viral in Wichita Falls with Mr. Joe Cuba. Joe had a very simple request. 100 birthday cards for his 100th birthday. People went above and beyond for Mr. Cuba, he has received over 50,000 cards since he asked for them. I think we can make this happen again for another Wichita Falls resident.

Jewell Splawn lives at Rolling Meadows and is turning 104. Wow, happy early birthday Jewell if you see this. She is asking for birthday cards as well for her big day. Over the weekend, take some time to send Jewell a card. I know it would be appreciated and would only take a few minutes of your day.

Jewell's address is 3006 McNeil Avenue Wichita Falls, Texas 76309 and her birthday is March 14.