Wichita Falls’ Winter Weather Forecast for 2015-16

I don't know about you, but fall has been perfect, weather wise. I am not ready for winter to hit.

As with any of these projections, they're not 100% dead-on accurate, but if you're someone who hates the cold, brace yourselves. According to NOAA Texoma will be getting a colder and wetter winter. No, say it ain't so!

Wetter-than-average conditions most likely in the Southern Tier of the United States, from central and southern California, across Texas, to Florida, and up the East Coast to southern New England.

Photo Courtesy of NOAA

Time to go get a new winter jacket. However, if you like to kick it old school with a Farmers Almanac, they are predicting winter to be warmer and drier this year.

It's 2015, the year of 'Back to the Future 2'. That movie is all about an almanac, I hope this one is right as well.