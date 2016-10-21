Lubbock Shootout Narrowly Avoids Hitting Kids at School Playground

A shootout between two people in North Lubbock riddled a nearby playground with bullets, nearly hitting children playing there.



According to Everything Lubbock , the shootout occurred after a suspect approached a man's home on Grinnell Street Wednesday night and reportedly punched him several times. After a brief scuffle, the suspect left, but said he'd be back.

When he returned, the suspect opened fire at the man and his son, who were both standing on the home's porch. Neither was struck. The son went into the home, returned to the porch with an AR-15 and fired back at the suspect's car.

Lubbock Police Department told Everything Lubbock that they spoke to children who were present at the nearby Wolffarth Elementary School playground and witnessed the shootout.

According to one minor at the playground, three bullets had struck very close to where he was sitting. Officers discovered two bullet holes in one slide, and one bullet hole in another.

No arrests have been made as of the publication of this story.