Workforce Solutions Job Fair is Coming Up in May

Looking for a new job? The 5 th annual job fair hosted by Workforce Solutions North Texas is Thursday, May 12 at Sikes Senter Mall in Wichita Falls Thursday, May 12 from 2 pm to 5 pm. Full-time, part-time and seasonal job opportunities will be available as well as job search and educational resources.

More than 50 employers will be on site representing food service and hospitality, health care, logistics, professional services, retail and customer service, and skilled trades. Be sure to have copies of your resume ready. For more information on area employment opportunities visit the Workforce Solutions website.