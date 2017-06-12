Yet Another Big Weed Bust in Wichita County

Betcha can’t guess what highway the bust occurred on. Just kidding – of course you know it happened on 287.

The latest victim of Highway 420 is 23-year-old Shashion Bobbie Nierwinski. A Wichita County Interdiction Deputy stopped her around 11:21am last Saturday, June 10 at the intersection of U.S. 287 and F.M. 369. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of twenty-five pounds of high grade marijuana.

Nierwinski was arrested and transported to the Wichita County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of Marijuana over five pounds and under fifty pounds.