‘You Are In This Video’ Facebook Message Could Steal Your Information

Clicking on a private message from a friend that says "You are in this video" can compromise your Facebook security.

The website Hoax Slayer is reporting a continuing Facebook scam where users are receiving private messages from someone on their friends list informing them that they are in a video, along with a link to the video. Clicking on the link will take the user to a page designed to look like a Facebook log in page. Entering the log in information will allow the scammers access to the user's Facebook account, allowing them to send similar messages to those on the user's friends list. Users might also be taken to a page with a web address and instructions to copy the address into the browser address bar. Doing this will install malware on the user's computer, sending the scammers access to the Facebook log in information.

Hoax Slayer reports that this is just another in a long line of similar scams to get people's log in information, with other messages providing links to pictures. If you receive a message from a friend like this, do not click on the link and contact your friend to inform them that their log in information has been compromised.