12 of the Coldest Cases in Texas – Including Two Disturbing Mysteries From Dallas

Unfortunately, not all crimes and homicides are solved. However, that doesn't mean law enforcement and investigators haven't forgotten about them, they're just waiting on that one important tip to come in that could potentially solve it. There are numerous cases throughout Texas that are unsolved but all it takes is someone remembering a small detail about the case that could make all the difference for a family.

Posted on the Texas Department Of Public Safety's website is a list of the top twelve cold cases that Texas Rangers are still investigating. These investigations span the entire state with investigators continuing to enlist the help of the public to bring those suspect or suspects connected to these homicides to justice.

After looking at this list and reviewing the information presented, if you believe you have any information that would assist law enforcement you are requested to call the Texas Crime Stoppers tipline where you can remain anonymous. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of the person/persons responsible for any of these crimes. To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous. Tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

Information on this case may also be submitted in the following manner:

Submit a Tip Online thru the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website

Contact us by telephone at 1-800-346-3243. Your information will be forwarded to the Texas Ranger assigned to this case.

The Top 12 Texas Cold Cases Dating Back To 1968 There are families still looking for answers and closure in these twelve Texas cold cases.

Scroll through for unsolved murders and missing persons from across America.

12 Unsolved Mysteries Plaguing Texas Families

Washington State Patrol's Most Pressing Missing Persons Cases

Explore More Missing Persons Cases

Scroll through to examine missing persons unsolved cases from across America.

Get our free mobile app

The Killers Behind These 5 Texas Cold Cases Still Roam Free

Northern Colorado's Most Puzzling Cold Cases

Gone for Years: New Jersey's Longest-Missing People

These 40 Children Went Missing In Michigan In 2020 & Have Not Been Found

Unsolved Murders of Amarillo, Texas These are the unsolved murders of Amarillo, Texas.

If you have any information or if you know something, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.