Fellow ice cream lovers, you’re probably consuming more than usual this time of year. If so, be aware that a product recall has been issued for ice cream sold here in Texas, as well as 16 other states.

The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) recently shared the announcement that Straus Family Creamery has issued a voluntary recall for a small number of production runs due to the possibility of metal contamination.

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How to Identify the Affected Products

Not all Straus products are included in the recall. The recall only applies to the following flavors, sizes, and “best by” dates:

Product Container Size Best By Date UPC

Ice Cream Vanilla Bean Pint 23-Dec-2026 7-84830-10030-6

28-Dec-2026 7-84830-10030-6

Ice Cream Strawberry Quart 24-Dec-2026 7-84830-10097-9

Ice Cream Strawberry Pint 25-Dec-2026 7-84830-10095-5

Ice Cream Cookie Dough Pint 26-Dec-2026 7-84830-10104-4

Ice Cream Dutch Chocolate Quart 27-Dec-2026 7-84830-10012-2

Ice Cream Mint Chip Pint 30-Dec-2026 7-84830-10050-4

The dates are printed in black on the bottom of the container.

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What Texans Should Do if They Purchased the Ice Cream

If you purchased any of the affected lots, don’t return the product to the original point of purchase. Instead, dispose of it immediately.

How to Claim a Replacement Voucher

Straus Family Creamery is offering vouchers for replacement products. Claim your voucher at https://www.strausfamilycreamery.com/recall/.

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