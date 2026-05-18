Ice Cream Sold in Texas Recalled Over Possible Metal Contamination

Ice Cream Sold in Texas Recalled Over Possible Metal Contamination

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Fellow ice cream lovers, you’re probably consuming more than usual this time of year. If so, be aware that a product recall has been issued for ice cream sold here in Texas, as well as 16 other states. 

The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) recently shared the announcement that Straus Family Creamery has issued a voluntary recall for a small number of production runs due to the possibility of metal contamination.

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How to Identify the Affected Products

Not all Straus products are included in the recall. The recall only applies to the following flavors, sizes, and “best by” dates: 

Product                                 Container Size              Best By Date UPC 

Ice Cream Vanilla Bean            Pint                                  23-Dec-2026  7-84830-10030-6 

                                                                                        28-Dec-2026  7-84830-10030-6 

Ice Cream Strawberry              Quart                               24-Dec-2026  7-84830-10097-9 

Ice Cream Strawberry              Pint                                  25-Dec-2026  7-84830-10095-5 

Ice Cream Cookie Dough         Pint                                  26-Dec-2026 7-84830-10104-4 

Ice Cream Dutch Chocolate     Quart                               27-Dec-2026   7-84830-10012-2 

Ice Cream Mint Chip                Pint                                  30-Dec-2026   7-84830-10050-4 

The dates are printed in black on the bottom of the container.

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What Texans Should Do if They Purchased the Ice Cream

If you purchased any of the affected lots, don’t return the product to the original point of purchase. Instead, dispose of it immediately.

How to Claim a Replacement Voucher

Straus Family Creamery is offering vouchers for replacement products. Claim your voucher at https://www.strausfamilycreamery.com/recall/.

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Filed Under: food recall, Texoma News
Categories: Texas News

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