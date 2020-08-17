2 Minutes of Bombastic Balloon Bursting to Start Your Week

Are you one of those people that can't walk away from bubble wrap without popping a bubble or two? Are you one of those people who loves to make the little plastic bags that your fruit comes in go bang before tossing it in the trash?

Then you're gonna love this.

Jan Haken Erichson loves to pop balloons. He also gets really creative in just exactly how he pops them. Some of these look a bit dangerous so I wouldn't recommend trying them at home. But it sure is fun to watch. Almost as much fun as watching someone burst a balloon inside a nuclear power plant cooling tower.

This two minute barrage of bursting balloons is made up of several shorter video clips and you can see more of them on Jan's YouTube page.