It's that time of the week once again where the Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for your help in locating these individuals around Texoma.

Scroll Down to Check Out The Five Most Wanted Fugitives in Wichita Falls

After taking last weekend off for Memorial Day, we're back with Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives. This week's five feature some interesting warrants. Including burglary, assault, possession of drugs, and a forgery case. If you happen to recognize anyone in the list below, call Crimestoppers at 940-322-9888.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives September 11, 2026 Here are the five most wanted fugitives in Wichita Falls. If you happen to know the whereabouts of anyone on the list. Please submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888. NEVER attempt to apprehend anyone on this list yourself. Gallery Credit: Stryker

How Does Crimestoppers Work in Wichita Falls?

They're a dedicated nonprofit organization committed to making our communities safer through the power of anonymous tips. Their mission is to support law enforcement and enhance public safety across Wichita, Archer, Clay, and Young counties by offering rewards for information that leads to felony arrests and helps solve serious crimes. You can call 940-322-9888 to submit a tip or you can do it online through their website.

Wichita Falls Crime of the Week: Stolen Bike

Wichita Falls Police Wichita Falls Police

The Wichita Falls Police Department also shared their crime of the week. The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a bicycle that was stolen from a participant at the Hotter Than Hell 100.

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The Trek road cycle was taken from the victim’s camper in the 300 block of Burnett Street on August 29, 2026. Those wishing to remain anonymous may submit a tip through Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers at wfcrime.com or through the P3 Tips app. Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward

with board approval.