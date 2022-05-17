2-Year-Old Texas Boy Orders 31 Cheeseburgers Through DoorDash

This is one hungry little dude right here.

According to KHOU, Kingsville resident Kelsey Burkhalter Golden’s 2-year-old son Barrett was apparently in the mood for cheeseburgers yesterday.

So, Barrett took his mom’s phone and placed an order through DoorDash. She thought he was just taking pictures and didn’t think anything of it – until a delivery driver showed up at her door with 31 cheeseburgers from their local McDonald’s.

My son was playing with my phone, I thought he was taking pictures but when I looked back on my thing it was ordered at the time he was playing with my phone.

To her credit, Golden took it all in stride and decided to give the cheeseburgers away. So, she took to Facebook and offered the cheeseburgers to whoever wanted them.

As funny as that story is, several people who commented on the Facebook post let her know just how much worse it could have been.

One woman who commented on the post said her daughter’s 18-month-old baby got on her phone and ordered 3 iPhones. Imagine her surprise when that package showed up on her doorstep.

Another woman commented that her child actually ordered an entire NBA League Pass for a season. I honestly couldn’t be angry if my kid did that. Of course, I would act mad while mom is around, but ultimately I’d just sit back and enjoy a whole lot of basketball.

So, let that be a lesson to maybe not let that little one of yours play with your phone. Because you never know what might show up at your doorstep afterward.

