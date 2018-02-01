Super Bowl 2018 Commercials: Watch All the Ads From the Big Game
The Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots face off for the annual NFL championship match at the Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis tonight (Sunday, February 4), while Pink performs the national anthem and Justin Timberlake headlines the Halftime Show.
On the sidelines, advertisers wage a competition of their own in hopes of having the most buzzed-about Super Bowl commercials. Brands from Squarespace to Groupon are vying to have the best ads at the big game, many of which have gone as far as courting celebs like Tiffany Haddish, Cardi B and Chris Pratt to market their businesses during the NFL's greatest event of the year.
Below, check out some of Super Bowl Sunday's best televised commercials.
Solo: A Star Wars Story Teaser
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Natural Light
Kent State
WeatherTech
Tom Clancy's "Jack Ryan"
Universal Studios
Coinbase
Tostitos
H-E-B
Doritos and Mountain Dew (feat. Morgan Freeman, Peter Dinklage)
Doritos x Mountain Dew: Rap Battle (Peter Dinklage vs. Morgan Freeman)
PETA (feat. James Cromwell)
Amazon (feat. Cardi B, Gordon Ramsay, Rebel Wilson)
Pringles (feat. Bill Hader)
Stella Artois (feat. Matt Damon)
Febreze
Groupon (feat. Tiffany Haddish)
Squarespace
Tide (feat. Terry Bradshaw)
Kia (feat. Emerson Fittipaldi)
Budweiser
M&M's (feat. Danny DeVito)
Avocados from Mexico
Winter Olympics
'The Voice'
Lexus/Marvel
Michelob Ultra (feat. Chris Pratt)
Jack in the Box
Bud Light
Pepsi
Skittles (feat. David Schwimmer)
Diet Coke
because “you do you” is our mantra. #becauseIcan pic.twitter.com/ThkItcFrDe
— Diet Coke (@DietCoke) January 29, 2018
Winter Olympics (Shaun White)
Tide (feat. David Harbour)
Quicken Loans (feat. Keegan-Michael Key)
Mission Impossible: Fallout
Australia Tourism (feat. Chris Hemsworth and Danny McBride)
Jeep
Desert Financial (feat. Alice Cooper)
Blacture
Toyota "One Team"
Avengers: Infinity War Part 1
E*TRADE
NFL Countdown
Sprint
Coca-Cola
Kia (feat. Steven Tyler)
Wendy's
The Cloverfield Paradox
T-Mobile