The Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots face off for the annual NFL championship match at the Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis tonight (Sunday, February 4), while Pink performs the national anthem and Justin Timberlake headlines the Halftime Show.

On the sidelines, advertisers wage a competition of their own in hopes of having the most buzzed-about Super Bowl commercials. Brands from Squarespace to Groupon are vying to have the best ads at the big game, many of which have gone as far as courting celebs like Tiffany Haddish , Cardi B and Chris Pratt to market their businesses during the NFL's greatest event of the year.

Below, check out some of Super Bowl Sunday's best televised commercials.