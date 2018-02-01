Super Bowl 2018 Commercials: Watch All the Ads From the Big Game

The Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots face off for the annual NFL championship match at the Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis tonight (Sunday, February 4), while Pink performs the national anthem and Justin Timberlake headlines the Halftime Show.

On the sidelines, advertisers wage a competition of their own in hopes of having the most buzzed-about Super Bowl commercials. Brands from Squarespace to Groupon are vying to have the best ads at the big game, many of which have gone as far as courting celebs like Tiffany Haddish, Cardi B and Chris Pratt to market their businesses during the NFL's greatest event of the year.

Below, check out some of Super Bowl Sunday's best televised commercials.

  • Solo: A Star Wars Story Teaser

  • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

  • Natural Light

  • Kent State

  • WeatherTech

  • Tom Clancy's "Jack Ryan"

  • Universal Studios

  • Coinbase

  • Tostitos

  • H-E-B

  • Doritos and Mountain Dew (feat. Morgan Freeman, Peter Dinklage)

  • Doritos x Mountain Dew: Rap Battle (Peter Dinklage vs. Morgan Freeman)

  • PETA (feat. James Cromwell)

  • Amazon (feat. Cardi B, Gordon Ramsay, Rebel Wilson)

  • Pringles (feat. Bill Hader)

  • Stella Artois (feat. Matt Damon)

  • Febreze

  • Groupon (feat. Tiffany Haddish)

  • Squarespace

  • Tide (feat. Terry Bradshaw)

  • Kia (feat. Emerson Fittipaldi)

  • Budweiser

  • M&M's (feat. Danny DeVito)

  • Avocados from Mexico

  • Winter Olympics

  • 'The Voice'

  • Lexus/Marvel

  • Michelob Ultra (feat. Chris Pratt)

  • Jack in the Box

  • Bud Light

  • Pepsi

  • Skittles (feat. David Schwimmer)

  • Diet Coke

  • Winter Olympics (Shaun White)

  • Tide (feat. David Harbour)

  • Quicken Loans (feat. Keegan-Michael Key)

  • Mission Impossible: Fallout

  • Australia Tourism (feat. Chris Hemsworth and Danny McBride)

  • Jeep

  • Desert Financial (feat. Alice Cooper)

  • Blacture

  • Toyota "One Team"

  • Avengers: Infinity War Part 1

  • E*TRADE

  • NFL Countdown

  • Sprint

  • Coca-Cola

  • Kia (feat. Steven Tyler)

  • Wendy's

  • The Cloverfield Paradox

  • T-Mobile

