2023 Super Bowl Commercials: See the Star-Studded, Viral Ads This Year

The 2023 Super Bowl commercials are beginning to roll out before the big game, with ads featuring some of the world's biggest celebrities as well as the return of nostalgic characters.

While many viewers will be tuning into the Super Bowl to watch the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, others will be watching just to check out the celebrity fans in attendance, Rihanna's Halftime Show performance and, of course, the destined-to-go-viral commercials.

Just like years before, brands will undoubtedly grab the attention of millions of viewers through creative messaging and celebrity endorsements. This year, for instance, Rakuten has teamed up Alicia Silverstone to throw it back to the star's Clueless days, while M&M's has found a new spokesperson thanks to comedian-actress Maya Rudolph.

If one thing's for sure, regardless of who wins the football game, people will be talking about the best, worst and weirdest Super Bowl commercials from the evening.

Super Bowl 57 airs live on FOX this Sunday (Feb. 12) from the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game starts at 6:30PM ET.

See Some of the 2023 Super Bowl Commercials, Below:

2023 Super Bowl Busch Commercial Starring Sarah McLachlan

2023 Super Bowl Rakuten Commercial Starring Alicia Silverstone

2023 Super Bowl Doritos Commercial Starring Elton John & Jack Harlow

2023 Super Bowl Squarespace Commercial Starring Adam Driver

2023 Super Bowl T-Mobile Commercial Starring John Travolta

2023 Super Bowl Booking.com Commercial Starring Melissa McCarthy

2023 Super Bowl Dunkin' Donuts Commercial Starring Ben Affleck

2023 Super Bowl Michelob Ultra Commercial Starring Serena Williams

2023 Super Bowl Hellman's Commercial With Brie Larson, Jon Hamm & Pete Davidson

2023 Super Bowl M&M's Commercial Starring Maya Rudolph

2023 Super Bowl Bud Light Commercial Starring Miles Teller

2023 Super Bowl Popcorners Commercial Starring Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston

2023 Super Bowl Workday Commercial Starring Billy Idol, Ozzy Osbourne & More