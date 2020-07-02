2020 Texas Oklahoma Fair Cancelled

As the number of COVID-19 positive cases rises the number of cancelled events follows. The latest area event to be cancelled is the Texas Oklahoma Fair.

This five day fair is usually scheduled in September but the increasing uncertainty of our situation has caused them to cancel this year's event. Their Facebook post announcing this year's cancellation reads:

Wichita Falls Founder Lions Club Announces Cancellation of 2020 Texas-Oklahoma Fair Following consultation with city/county health official's, the decision has been made to cancel the 2020 Texas-Oklahoma Fair due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The five-day T-O Fair is one of the largest events held at the Wichita Falls MPEC each year. Due to the requirements of social distancing and sanitization requirements, the T-O Fair board came to the most difficult decision to err on the side of caution and cancel this year’s event. The T-O Fair has been the chief fundraising activity of the Founder Lions Club for over 25 years, and funds raised through the event allow the organization to award scholarships to local students, as well as donations to various local non-profits. We hope to see you again next year. Respectfully,

Wichita Falls Founder Lions Club

Not only is the T-O Fair one of the primary fundraisers for the Founder Lions Club, it is also a lot of fun for thrill seekers on the rides, those hungry for funnel cakes and cotton candy, and livestock show participants and is another event that will be missed in 2020.