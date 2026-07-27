Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying the suspect (or suspects) in a recent vehicle theft case. Any information you provide could result in a cash reward.

The vehicle was stolen while parked in the 1800 block of Taylor Street sometime between July 19 and July 20, 2026. The owner discovered the vehicle was missing at approximately 7:45 am on Monday, July 20.

Described as a blue 2023 Kia Sportage, the vehicle is missing a black piece of trim on the driver’s side door and has an Ewing Technical Service sticker with a QR code on the left side of the rear window.

How to Submit a Tip to Crime Stoppers

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

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You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Working Together for a Safer Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local Crime Stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week July 24, 2026 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week July 10, 2026 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash