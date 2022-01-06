RodeoHouston Announces Stacked 2022 Concert Lineup

The concert lineup for the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has been announced and — you know what they say — everything is bigger in Texas. The three-week event features some of the biggest names in country music, plus a few outside of the genre.

Celebrating its 90th anniversary, Texas-native Cody Johnson will kick off the festivities on Feb. 28, while George Strait will close things out in his home state on Sunday, March 20, with special guest Ashley McBryde. It's one of just a handful of shows Strait has on his calendar in 2022.

Other country artists on the Star Entertainer Lineup are Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Kane Brown, Parker McCollum, Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Chris Stapleton and Brad Paisley.

Blake Shelton's wife Gwen Stefani will also be performing, on March 15.

RodeoHouston's entertainment includes some non-country acts, as well. For King & Country, Ricky Martin, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Journey, Khalid, and Marshmello are set to take the stage in 2022.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 13 at 10AM CT.

2022 RodeoHouston Concert Lineup:

Feb. 28 - Cody Johnson

March 1 - Keith Urban

March 2 - Tim McGraw

March 3 - for King & Country

March 4 - Ricky Martin

March 5 - Jon Pardi

March 6 - Los Tucanes de Tijuana

March 7 - Luke Bryan

March 8 - Maren Morris

March 9 - Kane Brown

March 10 - Journey

March 11 - Bun B's H-Town Takeover

March 12 - Parker McCollum

March 13 - Dierks Bentley

March 14 - Sam Hunt

March 15 - Gwen Stefani

March 16 - Khalid

March 17 - Chris Stapleton

March 18 - Marshmello

March 19 - Brad Paisley

March 20 - George Strait with special guest Ashley McBryde