2022’s Best Places for Tacos in Wichita Falls According to Yelp

Texans and tacos go together like peas and carrots.

While the debate over which Texas city is home to the best tacos in the state will forever rage on, Wichita Falls has its fair share of great taco places.

From authentic street tacos to good old fast-food drive-thru tacos, there’s a little something here for fans of all types.

I’m probably the most easygoing taco lover on the planet. I love ‘em all. Give me a good old-fashioned street taco or a soft taco from Taco Casa and I’m just fine either way.

But if you’re a little more of a snob and insist upon authentic tacos, you’re in luck because we have a whole lot of authentic Mexican places right here in The Falls.

And the best part is that you don’t have to travel far to find a great taco shop. They’re spread far and wide across this great city of ours.

On top of that, it seems like there’s a food truck specializing in street tacos just about everywhere you turn here. I’ve lived in this town for over 10 years (and in this area for damn near my entire life) and I haven’t even come close to trying all of the tacos in town.

Since the choice of tacos is abundant and, quite frankly, overwhelming here in town, I figured I would head on over to Yelp and see what their users have deemed to be the ten best places to get a taco in Wichita Falls.

