Who Has the Best Delivery Food in Wichita Falls, Texas?

Sometimes you just want to be lazy and sit at home. Here are the best restaurants in town that offer delivery.

This is another one of those times where I am telling folks don't shoot the messenger. This top ten is taken directly from Yelp, if you're unhappy with the results, go complain to them. Now let's get into the results for Wichita Falls.

1. El Primo Mexican Grill & Taqueria

From what I see on their site, they do not offer delivery themselves. They're available on Grub Hub or Door Dash. Fees vary between the companies. See which ones are cheaper when ordering your food.

2. Progress Pizza

Order through their website Progress Pizza, they partner with Slice and charge a $3.45 delivery free.

3. Firehouse Subs

Four different delivery options for this one. Door Dash, Grub Hub, Uber Eats, and Favor Delivery. Check fees for each to see who has the cheapest deal when you order.

4. Firo Fire Kissed Pizza

Partnered with two different delivery services. Door Dash and Toast. See which ones have cheaper fees when you order.

5. Half Pint Taproom

Check out Slice or Bite Squad for your food ordering needs.

6. Pelicans

This one is interesting. Yelp says they offer delivery, Google says they don't. I see nothing on their website for delivery. However, Favor says they can deliver Pelican's food for a $6 fee. So I am not too sure about this one.

7. Namaste Indian Restaurant

Apparently offer free delivery, but you must order at least $25 worth of food to get delivery.

8. Gyros and Kebabs

Bite squad and Door Dash delivery. Check fees to see who is cheaper.

9. 8th Street Coffee House

Looks like delivery is offered at the establishment itself. Deliveries are available from 8:30AM to 1PM.

10. Asian Kitchen

Delivery is available from the establishment themselves. I cannot find an official delivery fee at this time.

