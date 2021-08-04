28 Years Ago: Robin Ventura Charges Nolan Ryan

Let’s look back on one of the most infamous incidents in Major League Baseball history.

It was August 4, 1993 when Nolan Ryan pegged Robin Ventura in the back during the Texas Rangers game against the Chicago White Sox. Ventura took exception to the pitch and decided to go after the legendary pitcher, which didn’t go so well for Ventura.

The then 46-year-old living legend promptly put the 26-year-old Ventura in a headlock and commenced to whoopin’ on him. A bench-clearing brawl ensued and it was over six minutes before play resumed.

Ventura was tossed from the game, while Nolan was allowed to stay, which caused even more friction, resulting in White Sox manager Gene Lamont being ejected as well.

The Rangers would go on to win the game 5-2, but the White Sox ultimately won the AL West that year. The White Sox lost in the American League Championship Series to the Toronto Blue Jays, who would eventually win the World Series.

Like every other Ranger fan I know, the Ryan-Ventura fight will forever be one of my favorite moments in their history. Trust me, if you want to get a group of Ranger fans riled up, just show that video. Fans at the ballpark go just as crazy when they show the fight during the pregame hype video as they do when they show Neftali Feliz striking out Alex Rodriguez to advance to their first World Series.

This season has been the most difficult I’ve ever had to endure as a fan, so I figured this would be a good time to reflect back on better times. Let’s hope they get this thing together and even better times are headed our way in the future.

