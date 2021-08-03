Oklahoma Police Catch Duo Scamming Grandma for Thousands of Dollars

It's a scam we have warned you about in the past and sadly an Oklahoma grandmother fell for it. Thankfully some folks helped her out.

So many people are trying to scam you out of your hard earned money. Sadly, people fall for these everyday. A popular one over the past few years has been telling you that a loved one has been arrested and they need money for bail or that you have a warrant out for your arrest. We have done stories like this in the past.

Get our free mobile app

Up in Edmond, Oklahoma, a grandmother unfortunately fell for one of these this week. She received a call that her grandchild was arrested and needed $15,000 for bail. So she went down to Kirkpatrick Bank and took out the money. All I can say is, thank goodness the teller asked questions. She asked the grandmother what she needed the money for and the teller knew this didn't sound right.

So they called the grandchild and guess what. Not in jail and all is well. However, we can't let these scammers get away right? So the bank called the Edmond police department to setup a sting operation. The scammers said someone would come to their home to pickup the bail money. The police were waiting for 37-year-old Roger Ray and 27-year-old Jabriex Mann when they came to pick up the cash.

The two are in fact from Georgia and Oklahoma police believe they were going around the state doing the scam to other elderly individuals. Police believe the two also got some folks in Oklahoma City.

No one is going to come to your house and pickup bail money like this if a family member is arrested. Please do not fall for this!