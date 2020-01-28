3rd Annual Sheriff Duke’s Dynamite Chili Fest is This Saturday

Last weekend was pancakes, this weekend it's Chili!

But this ain't no ordinary chili, this is the 3rd Annual Sheriff Duke's Dynamite Chile Fest, this Saturday (02.01.2020) at the Elks Lodge on Seymour Highway. This CASI sanctioned chili cook-off, is also an open class bean cook-off, and a special chili feed for the public to enjoy.

The Sheriff's Office Citizen Alumny Association will be there, selling chili bowls, hot dogs with all of the fixin's, and of course, Frito Chili Pies.

Sheriff Duke's Dynamite Chile Fest via Facebook

The event is family friendly with live music and lots of fun for everyone. Proceeds go to the Memorial Project honoring fallen deputies and volunteer firefighters of Wichita County.

Sheriff Duke's Dynamite Chile Fest is this Saturday from 10 to 3 at the Elks Lodge at 4205 Seymour Highway.