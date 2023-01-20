So you were one of those maniacs who actually worked on themselves and/or improved your life during the lockdown? You watched a couple of Youtube videos on candle making, started moving inventory online and at your cute little stand at the Farmer’s Market, and now you’re ready to go legit? That’s a lot buddy. Do you even know where to start? FINE, I’ll do the work FOR YOU GEEZ.



1. Small Business Development Center

...or the SBDC, if you’re into that whole brevity thing. Located on the MSU Texas campus in the Dillard College of Business building, this is your first step. Get your business up and running by filing for your DBA or LLC. Don’t know which one you need? They can help you with that as well and even offer an Introduction to Business Ownership workshop.

2. Chamber of Commerce

This one is a no-brainer, must not skip. Nothing beats Chamber events such as Wake Up Wichita Falls and Business After Hours for networking with all the movers and/or shakers in this town! They have great seminars in the BOSS series and have opportunities to be on leadership committees such as The Circuit.

3. Leadership Wichita Falls

If you’re going to be a successful entrepreneur, you’re probably going to be at least a serviceable leader. This 6-month course will teach you team building, how to navigate a non-profit, community awareness, and much more. Every year, each class comes up with and executes one big project. The Mane Event horse statues, T.H.O.R., and Even Hotter ‘N Hell Hundred started out as Leadership projects.

4. The Circuit

Aye, we could all use a little help, a little guidance, right? The Circuit, at its core, is a mentorship program. “Powered by the Chamber”, will match you up with someone who has experience or at least some knowledge of the business you’re trying to launch.

5. Junior League

This ladies-only organization is focused on making meaningful contributions to local non-profits, but the Junior League also helps develop each other’s leadership potential.

So there you have it! With this list, you can take that “potato brick” idea you’ve been sitting on for decades and turn it into one of the highest-rated Wichita Falls Restaurants on Yelp.