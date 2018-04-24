On this week's program, Mike Hendren and Henry Florsheim talk confidence in city government, and we'll hear from some Wichita Falls ISD students on what they'd like to see happen not only in their schools but their city as well.

ABOUT THE SHOW

The Voice of Wichita Falls, hosted by Mike Hendren and Henry Florsheim, President/CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, is a new weekly program featuring local guests and topics such as the economy of Wichita Falls, growth, development, and where we are headed as a community overall.

New episodes of The Voice of Wichita Falls air on the following Townsquare Media radio stations:

NewsTalk 1290 (KWFS-AM) : Saturdays 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm

106.3 The Buzz (KBZS): Sundays 8:00 am to 8:30 am

92.9 NIN (KNIN): Sundays 10:00 am to 10:30 am

102.3 The Bull (KWFS-FM): Sundays 11:00 am to 11:30 am