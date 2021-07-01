6 Easy Hacks To Beat The Texas Heat This Summer

1

The most important thing to do is to stay hydrated. That's pretty simple when we're inside an air conditioned building, but when we're outside pushing a mower, tending to flower beds, washing the car or just about anything else it means we need to keep cold liquids within reach.

Camelback hydration systems provide both a large capacity for liquids and some insulation from the heat, and they came about because of the Hotter'N Hell Hundred bicycle ride. You can also freeze a half bottle of water, then top it off with cold water before leaving the house so that the total amount stays cold longer.

It's recommended that you drink at least 16 ounces of water every hour when you're working in the heat.