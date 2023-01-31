Brace yourself for a winter wonderland of warmth! As the temperature drops, we all reach for comfort foods and drinks to keep us cozy. But with so many old wives' tales about which foods heat you up, it can be hard to know what works. That's why I've done the research and uncovered the truth behind the science of warmth. From iced coffee to ice water, here are 7 surprising finds that will keep you toasty all winter long!

Get our free mobile app

Coffee to the Rescue!

Coffee can actually help you heat up - but not because of its warmth. The high amounts of caffeine in coffee stimulate your metabolism and encourage your body to burn fuel. So, go ahead and order that iced coffee black for maximum heating power!

Ginger: A Spicy Solution

Ginger is a magic ingredient when it comes to warming up. It helps get your blood flowing and keeps the chills at bay. While adding ginger to a dish or soup is always an option, eating it raw is the best way to maximize its warming effects. Other root vegetables like carrots and beets will also do the trick.

Spice it Up with Cayenne Pepper

For those who like it hot, cayenne pepper is the way to go. All spicy peppers will help you break into a quick sweat, and digesting them has a prolonged warming effect due to capsaicin, the chemical found in all peppers. Jalapenos and habaneros work just as well!

Peanut Power

Peanuts are high in Vitamin B-3, which promotes blood flow and kicks starts your metabolism. These healthy snacks are a great way to fend off the cold, with their combination of healthy fats and protein.

Go for Brown Rice

White rice and flour are refined and turn into simple carbs quickly, leading to sugar crashes. Brown rice is a complex carbohydrate that your body breaks down slowly, leading to an extended-release of energy and heat.

The Wonders of Coconut Oil

via GIPHY

Coconut oil is full of healthy fats that turn into fuel instead of spare tires. It promotes metabolism and generates energy that makes you feel warm. Bonus points for its antiviral and blood sugar-stabilizing properties.

Ice Water: The Surprising Solution

It may sound crazy, but cold water is actually a great way to raise your core temperature. Unlike hot drinks like hot chocolate, cold water does not lower your base body temperature and instead raises it, countering the chill of the liquid.

Bonus Alcohol: Not the Answer

via GIPHY

Contrary to popular belief, alcohol is a terrible way to stay warm. The initial rush of heat is actually warm blood leaving your core and going to your extremities. In the long run, it makes it harder to stay warm and increases the risk of hypothermia. So, put down the bottle and reach for one of these scientifically proven warm