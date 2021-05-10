75th Annual Santa Rosa Roundup Is This Week in Vernon, Texas

Great news for Rodeo fans, the Santa Rosa Roundup is back for 2021 and it's happening this week in Vernon, Texas.

After sitting out 2020 like so many other events, the Santa Rosa Palomino Club is happy to present the 75th Annual Santa Rosa Roundup with several days of activities taking place this week.

More than just a rodeo, the Santa Rosa Roundup is nearly a week of parades, rodeo activities, and dancing at the Santa Rosa Rodeo Arena on 283 / 183 just South of Vernon, Texas.

Santa Rosa Roundup via Facebook

Everything kicks off Wednesday, May 12th, with a Rodeo Parade through downtown Vernon followed by a BBQ from the Lions Club. Rodeo action takes place at the Santa Rosa Rodeo Arena starting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening.

Along with the world famous Santa Rosa Palomino Club, the 2021 Texas Tech Masked Rider will be on hand for the parade and grand entry.

If you're not familiar with the Santa Rosa Palomino Club, here's a video of their appearance during the Texas Ranch Roundup at Kay Yeager Coliseum back in 2012.

The Santa Rosa Roundup draws top notch professional cowboys and cowgirls for Barrel Racing, Bull Riding, Bronc Riding and more.

There will be Mutton Bustin, Ride The Hide, and Calf Scramble activity before the official rodeo events each night.

Everyone knows you can't finish out a rodeo without a rodeo dance, this year's Santa Rosa Roundup Dance will be Saturday night with both ReGinases and the Already Goners performing at the Horse Palace.

Rodeo tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids (12 and under) and are available at the gate or at the Santa Rosa Roundup ticket office in the Chamber of Commerce office at 1614 Main in downtown Vernon. All box seat tickets are $12.