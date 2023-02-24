Pizza from a restaurant with a guy's name in the title just hit different.

These restaurants may all have different names, but they have one thing in common - amazing pizza. So next time you're in the mood for a slice, be sure to check out one of these spots with a guy's name in the name of the restaurant - you won't be disappointed.

Get our free mobile app

8 Best Pizza Restaurants in Texas With Dude's Names Some of the best Pizza in Texas have a guy's name in the title.

The Best Hidden Gems in Texas