A Dude Stole a Tip Jar From a Texas Night Club…in Front of Security

A security guard at a Dallas night club is probably looking for a new job today.

A dude with a pair of brass balls stole a big ass tip jar right there in front of God and everybody, including the security guard, who wasn’t paying a lick of attention. Nope, he was just chatting it up with another dude at the front door.

In fact, if it weren’t for the woman at the front desk hollering as the guy snagged the jar, I’m pretty sure he would’ve been oblivious to the entire incident.

I’ll go ahead and state the obvious in that the thief is a total a**hole. Stealing is bad no matter what, but stealing a tip jar is as bad as it gets. In case you’re not in the know, people in the service industry rely heavily on those tips to get by.

But I would be lying if I told you that I didn’t laugh out loud when I saw him snag it and run. Because it seems so obvious to me that the dude is up to no good, but the security guard and well, everyone involved is clueless as all get out. Hell, the cash drawer is just sitting out there in the open for the taking.

Of course, people on Twitter had a field day with the security guard:

And of course, our thief caught his fair share of grief:

I can’t imagine he got very far with the jar, but watching running down the street at full speed while carrying a huge tip jar had to have been a sight to see.

