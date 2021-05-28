A Film Crew is Searching for Bigfoot in Oklahoma

Call me crazy, but I’m a little jealous of the film crew that’s currently documenting their hunt for Bigfoot in the Sooner State.

Do I believe in Bigfoot? Not really. But I want to believe. And that’s why I would love to join in on the search for him. I could go down that rabbit hole and stay there for a long, long time.

Growing up in North Texas, you would think I would’ve been aware of all of the Bigfoot lore in Oklahoma, but I was oblivious until a bill was filed there to make a Bigfoot hunting season back in January. No, the bill didn’t pass, but I but it made for some fun debate.

Get our free mobile app

Oklahoma State Representative Justin Humphrey filed the bill in an effort to bring attention to Honobia, Oklahoma, where they put on an annual Bigfoot Festival. He has since set a bounty for the live capture of Bigfoot, which was recently raised to $3,000,000.

So, now a film crew has decided to get in on the hunt. OKC Fox reports that the crew were in Oklahoma City on Wednesday (May 26) to meet with Rep. Humphrey at the State Capitol. They plan to do some shooting in Oklahoma City, but will focus most of their efforts on Honobia, where there have been many sightings over the years.

The documentary is expected to be released in January. In the meantime, you can indulge your Bigfoot curiosity with one of the many existing documentaries that are currently out there.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.