A Homecoming Mum in Texas is Literally Bigger Than Big Tex

The mum bar has been set. Anybody want to try and beat it?

Alright Texans, this is tradition I don't understand. What in the hell are these mum things I see every year? Apparently this is a designated day during Spirit Week leading up to homecoming where the girls wear these mums. Why?! I need answers and the internet is failing me with an answer. Who was the first person to be like mums, that's what we're doing today.

The tradition has gotten more ridiculous over the years. In Corpus Christi, they have gone insane with one at a local shop. Oh My Goodness Boutique has 78 feet long mum they're putting up to auction. For reference, Big Tex at the State Fair is only 55 feet tall. This mum takes up 1/4 of a football field. So who is going to wear this thing? Probably no one.

It weighs over 300 pounds and they're using a freaking crane to move it around. It took 138 hours to make this massive thing. I just don't know why someone would want to buy this if they can't wear it? This is some weird Texas tradition that my Maryland brain cannot even comprehend.

I just need someone to give me a definitive answer on these things. Every website I go to says something different. It started in the 60s, then someone else says the 30s. Then I have a website saying it started in Missouri, so this isn't even a Texas thing?! Enjoy your mums, but I would buy one I could actually wear if I were a parent.

