A Texas Father Losses a Battle in the Fight to Save His Son

A Texas jury has ruled that the father of a 7 year old boy cannot stop the child’s mother from forcing him to become a girl. This is beyond insane. Jeffery Younger petitioned the courts for custody of his twin boys. The boys’ mother, Anne Georgulas, is a pediatrician and claims the boy, James, is transgender, prefers to be called ‘Luna’, wears dresses and needs to begin hormone therapy to transition into a girl.

The sheer insanity of the mother is beyond belief. I remember being a 7 year old boy. The LAST thing on my mind (in fact, it was NOT on my mind at all) was my gender or anything of a sexual nature whatsoever. I was a boy. I knew it and never gave it a second thought. No child should have to endure this nonsense at the hands of any adult, most especially their mother.

In this video, the boy describes what his mother forces him to do:

According to a New York Post article, Georgulas has obtained a letter recommending James should “receive a full psychological assessment for gender dysphoria and potentially take hormone blockers”. This is beyond crazy. Frankly, I see it as a form of child abuse and the mother should lose her medical license over this. The life of this child is literally at stake, a jury has handed this woman a license to take it from him.

The fathers has set up a website, SaveJames.com

See the full Post article here.