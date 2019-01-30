According to previously published reports, the 15 catholic dioceses in Texas are scheduled on Thursday, January 31, to release the names of clergy “credibly accused” of child abuse from 1950 to present-day.

"This is an action in response to the faithful's call for greater accountability and transparency. Every bishop in our state has made a statement expressing his concern for all who have been hurt, and I want to express my personal sorrow at such fundamental violations of trust that have happened. We are completely committed to eradicating the evil of sexual abuse in the church and promoting healing among the faithful and those injured by this crime," said Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, archbishop of Galveston-Houston to ABC 13 (KTRK-TV, Houston)

The lists will include bishops, priests and deacons in Texas who have been "credibly accused of sexually abusing a minor." In addition, each list will include those who have been charged, and those who have not been charged with a crime.

KAMC News reports that the Lubbock Dioceses' list will only go as far back as "June of 1983," since that's when the Lubbock Diocese was formed. There are 63 parishes across 25 counties for the Lubbock Diocese.

The 15 diocese are: Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, Diocese of Austin, Diocese of Beaumont, Diocese of Brownsville, Diocese of Corpus Christi, Diocese of Tyler, Diocese of Victoria, Archdiocese of San Antonio, Diocese of Amarillo, Diocese of Dallas, Diocese of El Paso, Diocese of Fort Worth, Diocese of Laredo, Diocese of Lubbock, and Diocese of San Angelo.