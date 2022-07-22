A Third Of The Nation Doesn’t Like Texas

Get our free mobile app

Maybe it's jealousy. Maybe it's ignorance. Maybe they just really don't like Texas. According to a new poll, 31% of Americans have a negative of the greatest state in the United States, Texas.

In the poll that was conducted of non-Texans, out of the 31% of people who had a negative of Texas, 17% had a very negative view meaning they really don't like us. 47% of respondents had a positive view of Texas by the way which explains why so many people are moving here. Meanwhile 21% had no opinion good or bad about Texas.

According to the Beaumont Enterprise, many people outside of Texas believe Texas is heading in the wrong direction.

Additionally, more than half of Americans think Texas is a good place to start a business (53%) and raise a family (52%) while 56% of Americans also think the Lone Star State is a good travel destination for vacation, the poll shows. The poll comes on the heels of a CNBC ranking showing Texas is the fifth best state in the country to start a business but the second worst state to live in. An equal percentage of Americans think Texas is heading in the wrong direction (38%) versus the right direction (38%) compared to other states, the poll shows. This is a stark difference from where Texans believe the direction of their state is headed.

It is funny seeing these numbers and then comparing them to the number of people moving into Texas every year. It also shows just how big of a deal Texas is. One way or the other, people outside of the state are paying attention to what we are doing. Except for the 21% who have no opinion on the state. I bet many of them live in Florida.

