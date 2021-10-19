A Whole Lotta Texans Want Their Social Media Posts Deleted When They Die

Have you ever thought about how your posts on social media may be perceived many years from now? Honestly, I haven’t, but a whole lotta people have.

A study conducted by Redact found that the vast majority of Texans (69%) want all of their social media posts to be automatically erased after they die. That puts the Lone Star State pretty much in line with the rest of the United States, with the exception of Wyoming (27%).

The problem with that is that nothing ever truly disappears from the internet. Sure, there’s software out there that can help you delete old posts, but if someone took a screenshot of something you posted that was controversial, you’re sh*t out of luck.

One of the things that I found interesting is that almost half of those surveyed said that their opinions these days are very different from their old social media posts. I bet a lot of those people are younger. I know my view of many things in my 40’s is very different from when I was in my 20’s (especially from the days before I had children).

The survey also found that 27% of those surveyed set their social media accounts to private while job hunting, which I do not recommend. As someone who screens and interviews potential employees, that is a huge red flag for me.

My advice is that if you’re really that worried about how your older social media posts are now or will be perceived in the future, take the time to go back through your accounts and remove anything you think might be controversial.

