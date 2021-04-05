Gov. Abbott Blasts MLB, Declines to Throw First Pitch at Rangers’ Home Opener

Texas Governor Greg Abbott was scheduled to throw out tonight's first pitch at Globe Life Park when the Texas Rangers host the Toronto Blue Jays. Instead of delivering a pitch, the governor delivered a blistering letter to Major League Baseball.

Last week, Major League Baseball announced they would be pulling this year's All-Star game out of Atlanta, Georgia after liberal activists called for a boycott of the state after lawmakers passed a law reforming Georgia elections.

The law has been blasted by the left as restrictive and has been denounced by Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, American Airlines and Delta. Republicans say the law is a return to election standards pre-pandemic and makes it harder for people to cheat. One issue the left and right have disagreed on is a new law stating that everyone must have proof of ID even when requesting a mail-in or absentee ballot.

Get our free mobile app

In his letter, Gov. Abbott blasts the MLB for adopting a "false narrative about the election law reforms in Georgia." The governor also said it was shameful that Major League Baseball was being influenced by partisan politics:

Major League Baseball adopted what has turned out to be a false narrative about the election law reforms in Georgia, and, based on that false narrative, moved the MLB All-Star game from Atlanta," reads the letter. "It is shameful that America’s pastime is not only being influenced by partisan political politics, but also perpetuating false political narratives. This decision does not diminish the deep respect I have for the Texas Rangers baseball organization, which is outstanding from top to bottom."

The Texas Legislature is currently debating legislation on voter integrity that's received pushback from American Airlines.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.