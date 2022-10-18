Adult Website Launches NSFW ‘Halloweenie’ Penis Costume Contest

Adult entertainment company CamSoda has announced a NSFW penis costume contest just in time for Halloween.

Winners of the company's first-ever "C--kstume Contest" will receive a free year of CamSoda tokens to use online.

Entering is easy: Participants need only to dress up their, uh, member and send in a photo of their "Halloweenie" to cockstumes@camsoda.com.

Categories this year include Male Solo, Male Group (no more than four) and Couples.

The submissions will be reviewed and judged by a panel of "cam girls" from DickRatings.com. CamSoda notes the judges "typically rate genitals based on their natural appearance."

For the best "Halloweenie," the judges will be looking for "creativity, humor, scariness and timely or cultural relevance."

CamSoda insists "size is not something that will impact judging."

Also, "any contestant(s) displaying profanity or disrespectful behavior will be disqualified" — so keep your pics PG!

One winner per category will be announced on Halloween (Oct. 31) at 1PM ET.

Don't want to dress your phallic friend up for Halloween? Why not be the penis you want to see in the world instead?

SpiritHalloween.com SpiritHalloween.com loading...

Infamous holiday store Spirit Halloween sells a giant inflatable penis costume — for adults, of course!

"Do you have the balls to wear this inflatable penis costume? Turn yourself into a giant penis with this full-body inflatable penis suit. Featuring armholes, a sheer face panel, and an internal fan that keeps things erect, this costume is a guaranteed hit," the product's online description reads.

Happy Halloweenie!