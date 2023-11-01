High-Tech Halloween: Trick-or-Treating With a Drone in Texas

You may think trick-or-treating with a drone is cheating, but I think it’s brilliant.

Okay, so maybe it’s a tad bit on the lazy side. But the Rangers are in the World Series. And I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to miss a minute of it. You never know if they’ll ever be playing for a world championship again.

And hey, if you can kill two birds with one stone, why not? I could certainly justify loading up on Halloween candy while enjoying some October baseball.

You also have to think about the unlucky kids who just so happened to get sick on Halloween. Not only are they feeling under the weather, but they’re also not able to participate the one time a year that it’s perfectly acceptable to ask for candy from random strangers.

Of course, I need to address the elephant in the room. The caption on the video makes it seem the creator thinks using drones for trick-or-treating will be the norm in thirty years.

That’s where I have to draw the line.

While I’m perfectly fine with using a drone for trick-or-treating in extreme circumstances, it would be a shame if people became so lazy that they weren’t willing to walk around the block to load up on sugary goodness.

So, hopefully using a drone for trick-or-treating in the future will be the exception rather than the rule.

