Dallas Man’s Gory Halloween Display is a Sight to See

I love it when people go above and beyond for Halloween. And that’s coming from someone who does not.

I don’t know why I’ve never gone all-in and did our place up for Halloween. It’s one of my favorite holidays and like I mentioned, I’ve always been impressed by cool displays. I guess I'm a little on the lazy side

The thing about displays in this day and age is that they can be incredibly realistic. Over the last few years, I’ve read several news stories about the cops being called because someone thought a Halloween display was really a crime scene.

And you know it’s only going to get better. At some point, Halloween displays may become so gruesome the government might want to plant a “For Mature Audiences Only” sign in the yard.

Personally, I would be okay with that. Just like the “Parental Advisory” warning they stick on recordings, it would only make me want to see the display even more.

Speaking of wanting to see a display, the display in the below video is one I would love to see in person. It’s clear Steven Novak is passionate about taking his Halloween display to the next level.

Not to mention, he even shares a little insight as to how to make the blood splatter more realistic. In fact, I recommend following him on TikTok to learn more about how to take your Halloween display game up a notch.

