Air Force Weighs In On Group’s Plan To Storm Area 51

We told you a few days ago about a fun-loving Facebook event planning to storm Area 51 on September 20th, in the time since then the idea has caught the attention of countless thousands, maybe millions all around the world. Including the United States Air Force who operate the airbase in the Nevada desert. At last check, 1.3 MILLION people had signed on as "Going" and another million marked themselves as "Interested."

credit: homeworks255

According to a new story in the Washington Post the Air Force has issued statement encouraging people NOT to storm the base.

[Area 51] is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces,” McAndrews said. “The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets.

Yes, there is an air base in the desert, and yes a lot of tax payer money has gone into the testing and research done on that base, but does that mean that everyone has the right to enter the base any time they want? No. It is an active Air Force facility connected to Edwards Air Force Base and as such access is restricted to authorized personnel only.

Do they have aliens there? Doubtful.

Are they doing high level research on UFO sightings? They've pretty much admitted to that already.

Will we ever really know what goes on inside Area 51? I'm not holding my breath.

Alien Sign in Roswell, New Mexico. Photo by Dave Diamond

I think that by admitting to UFO research and nothing more, the Air Force has once again created the perfect cover story for whatever the truth is. They did it at Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947. First, they claimed to have captured a downed UFO with extra-terrestrial life forms, then they changed their story to say it was just a weather balloon. Then they brilliantly (or unwittingly) made the best move possible. They stepped back and shut up allowing every conspiracy theorist in the world to create a cover story with so many layers we'll never know what actually happened.

Here's what I'm hoping will happen on or around September 20th. The Storm Area 51 Event participants will gather together at the Area 51 Alien Center, they'll have a good time, tell a few stories, make some new friends, and go home. Who knows? Maybe it will even become an annual festival.

One way or another, we'll find out on September 20th.