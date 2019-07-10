Facebook Group Plans To Storm Area 51

President Trump has been asked repeatedly what he thinks or knows about UFOs, former president Jimmy Carter claims to have seen one, get a veteran pilot away from the crowd and ask if he's seen anything unexplainable in the air and you'll be surprised what they tell you, and lots of people believe that we have alien technology stashed in the Nevada desert. Now there is a growing group of people who want to know what's hidden away in Area 51 and are planning to storm the military base in September. They're so serious about it, in fact, that they've set up a Facebook Event page. When I checked more than 233 thousand people said they were "Going" and another 260 thousand said they were "Interested". I clicked Interested just because I want to see how this whole thing unfolds.

What is Area 51? Essentially, it is a highly classified remote detachment of Edwards Air Force Base and has been used for testing experimental aircraft since the mid '50s. In fact, the Lockheed U-2 high altitude surveillance aircraft was tested there. Hidden away near Groom Lake in Nevada, it's remoteness and inaccessability made it perfect for test flights out of sight of most people. But no matter where you go, somebody is going to see you fly so the reports of UFOs in the area can largely be chalked up to experimental aircraft out on a test run. Of course the whole secrecy thing fell by the wayside with the advent of satellite images and the Freedom of Information Act. So the United States government came clean, sort of, in 2013 and stopped telling us that Area 51 didn't exist. I mean, we could SEE the airstrip. we all knew SOMETHING was there.

But what? Some say that we have a secret stash of downed extra-terrestrial craft that we're reverse engineering for human use. Some go so far as to say we actually have extra-terrestrial beings there! Personally, I expect we have a lot of highly classified experimental aircraft and technology that we're not yet ready to share with the rest of the world. One way or another it all makes for great late night stories and science fiction movies.

I'm curious to see what happens in September, but not curious or foolish enough to try to storm the base. It IS still a highly classified military installation and I'm pretty sure nobody's getting in without proper clearance.