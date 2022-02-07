Check Out This Awesome Airbnb Treehouse at Possum Kingdom Lake

This little Airbnb combines two of my favorite things – Possum Kingdom and treehouses.

For our family, no summer is complete without a trip to PK. Whether we’re renting a cabin for a few days or just making a day trip out of it, we make it a point to head out there every summer.

Recently, I was trying to get ahead in the game by exploring the different Airbnb options at Possum Kingdom and I came across this sweet little treehouse.

Even as an adult, I’ve often fantasized about having a cool treehouse. In fact, we have a big ol’ red oak in our backyard that’s just begging to have a treehouse built in it. It’s nice and sturdy and has the perfect spot about two stories above the ground that would totally support one.

But, like so many other projects I dream up, building a treehouse can be a costly endeavor. So, a treehouse is way down on the list of luxury expenses I can spring for.

Luckily, that’s where Airbnb comes in. Want to live like a millionaire in a mansion, even if only for a few days? They’ve got you covered.

Ever dream about living off the grid but aren’t ready to fully commit to living way out in the sticks, far from civilization? Just rent an Airbnb and skip the commitment.

You get the idea.

So, I was pleased as peach when I came across this little dandy of a treehouse at Possum Kingdom. Not only can I get my treehouse fix, but I can get it at one of my favorite places on Earth.

Awesome Treehouse at Possum Kingdom Lake Just a short drive from Wichita Falls, Texas, this Airbnb treehouse would make for a unique experience at Possum Kingdom Lake.

