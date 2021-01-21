Airman Found Dead at Sheppard Air Force Base This Morning

Not a lot is known at this time.

Just a few hours ago, we found out that an airman was found dead on Sheppard Air Force Base on Thursday morning. No name has been given at this time and won't be released for at least 24 hours until the airman's next of kin are notified. Not a lot is known about the cause of death. According to KFDX, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations says details surrounding the death are under investigation.

If you're someone that works or lives on Sheppard Air Force Base, the main gate is currently closed. If you need to get on base, you can use the Missile Road entrance. The Missile Road Gate will be open 24 hours a day. The Hospital Gate will be open Monday thru Friday Between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., as well as between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. The Hospital Gate will be closed on weekends.

I will do my best to update this story as more information becomes available.