Tik Tok announced earlier today they were banning milk crate challenge videos on their site. I was wondering why and I think this is the reason.

I'm not gonna lie, over the past few days I have been watching a lot of these milk crate videos. I've been enjoying the ones where people actually accomplish it. Like the guy that rolled a blunt while walking up or the girl that did it in heels. That is the minority of videos, people have been busting their ass once they try to walk down this thing.

Earlier today, we had a pretty gruesome injury in Dallas of a dude bending his leg after falling off. It also looks like we have our first death in the milk crate challenge. At least that is what people are saying online. I have found several sites 'reporting' this, but I would not call them credible.

I just know, this lady in Dallas fell right on her head attempting this the other night. Apparently folks in the parking lot were offering five bucks to try the challenge. I'm sure you're thinking, how hard could it be? Well here's what could happen if you fail on this.

Tik Tok has now banned the challenge on their platform. They're going around removing videos that are posted of the challenge. “TikTok prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content,” the social media platform said in a statement. “We encourage everyone to exercise caution in their behavior whether online or off.”

