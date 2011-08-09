Al Gore Has A Fit

Now, is this any way for a former vice president to behave? Al Gore, the ever-present trumpeter of all things climate, had what my grandmother often called a conniption fit. I’ve seen a few of these types of fits in person. I think I even had one once myself. They’re scary let me tell ya. But what’s even scarier is that Gore is still peddling this garbage after all that has been revealed. Gore’s conniption fit took place in Colorado:

According to Real Aspen Gore said:

The model they innovated in that effort was transported whole cloth into the climate debate. And some of the exact same people — by name, I can go down a list of their names — are involved in this. And so what do they do? They pay pseudo-scientists, to pretend to be scientists, to put out the message: "This climate thing, it’s nonsense. Man-made CO2 doesn’t trap heat. It may be volcanoes." Bulls--t! "It may be sun spots." Bulls--t! "It’s not getting warmer." Bulls—t! And there are about 10 other memes that are out there, and when you go and talk to any audience about climate, you hear them washing back at you. The same crap, over and over and over again ... There is no longer a shared reality on an issue like climate even though the very existence of our civilization is threatened. People have no idea! And yet our ability to actually come to a shared reality that emphasizes the best evidence ... It’s no longer acceptable in mixed company, meaning bipartisan company, to use the goddamn word "climate."