Wichita Falls Police Searching For Man Wanted For Multiple HVAC Scams

Do you know the whereabouts of the suspect in several HVAC scams?

John Dewayne Hennan of Hennan Heating and Air has been arrested for taking money from victims for HVAC services and not performing the agreed-upon services on multiple occasions.

In recent months, he has been arrested for two known cases and authorities are now searching for him in connection with a third case.

If you have any information on this subject, please contact Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or go to p3tips.com to leave tip information completely anonymous. If your information leads to his arrest, you could be eligible for a possible cash reward with board approval.

