Amazing Drone Footage Flys Around the Dallas Cowboys Facility in Frisco

Haven't been to The Star in Frisco yet? This is great way to see what it has to offer.

Let me just say, if you're a Cowboys fan, you need to check out The Star. It's basically a Dallas Cowboys city. I spent the night in the hotel there after a Texas Rangers game and was blown away. Bars, restaurants, and shops make up the majority of the complex. However, the reason for the Star is the Cowboys practice facility.

Jerry Jones spared no expense in building this place and it definitely shows. If I lived in Frisco, I promise you I would be here every opportunity I could. The Cowboys have come a long way from practicing here in Wichita Falls. In case you missed it, this is a clip from 'Hard Knocks'. I guess this is a spoiler if you haven't seen the show, but I still think you should watch it.

I love how just outside the practice facility on the field, people are doing yoga. I know the gym is right there that public can sign up for, but I had no idea you can do yoga on the fake field. How to get me excited about yoga? Let me do it on a Dallas Cowboys star. Seriously though, this place is awesome and I highly recommend you check it out on your next trip down to the Dallas area.

