After deliberating for just over an hour, the jury who found Amber Guyger guilty of murdering Botham Jean sentenced her to a decade behind bars.

The jury ruled unanimously just before 4pm Wednesday, giving the former Dallas police officer a sentence of 10 years behind bars for killing her unarmed neighbor in his apartment. There was a notable reaction from Jean's family in the courtroom when the sentence was read as they had hoped for a more substantial sentence. According to Yahoo News, Botham's mother Allison said afterwards during a press conference that she will accept the jury's decision, but feels this situation is a perfect example of the changes the Dallas Police Department need to make,

That 10 years in prison is for her to reflect and to change her life. But there is much more to be done by the city of Dallas.The corruption we saw during this trial must stop. The city of Dallas needs to clean up inside.The Dallas Police Department has a lot of laundry to do. The Texas Rangers need to get on board. His privacy was violated. She intruded on him and that was not enough. She killed him. If Amber Guyger was trained not to shoot in the heart, my son would be standing here today.

But the biggest moment during the sentencing was when Botham's little brother Brandt took the stand and told Guyger he forgave her,

I love you just like anyone else and I'm not going to hope you rot and die. I personally want the best for you. I wasn't going to say this in front of my family, I don't even want you to go to jail. I want the best for you because I know that's exactly what Botham would want for you. Give your life to Christ. I think giving your life to Christ is the best thing Botham would want for you.

Brandt then asked the judge for permission to approach Guyger and give her a hug, which the judge granted.

Guyger will immediately begin her sentence, and will be eligible for parole in 5 years.